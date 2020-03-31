Goodwill stores, donation centers in St. Louis close amid COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — MERS Goodwill announced Tuesday that it has closed its stores and donation centers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

If people continue to donate clothes or other items at the drop boxes, they may be stolen, and the organization will not collect or use them.

The closure of the stores and donation centers has left many employees furloughed, with health care coverage provided until April 30.

Some employees may qualify for an assistance check of up to $1,000, according to the release.