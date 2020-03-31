Goodwill stores, donation centers in St. Louis close amid COVID-19
0 comments

Goodwill stores, donation centers in St. Louis close amid COVID-19

  • 0
Goodwill logo

Goodwill logo

 Handout

ST. LOUIS — MERS Goodwill announced Tuesday that it has closed its stores and donation centers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

If people continue to donate clothes or other items at the drop boxes, they may be stolen, and the organization will not collect or use them. 

The closure of the stores and donation centers has left many employees furloughed, with health care coverage provided until April 30.

Some employees may qualify for an assistance check of up to $1,000, according to the release.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports