GOP members of St. Louis County Council call on Page to reopen parks

CLAYTON — Three members of the St. Louis County Council are calling on St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and County Park Director Tom Ott to reverse a recent decision and reopen county parks.

In a letter sent Monday, Council members Ernie Trakas, Mark Harder and Tim Fitch — the three Republicans on the seven-member legislative body — claim that keeping the county parks closed while municipal parks remain open is overcrowding city parks and making it harder to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Page on April 2 ordered the county parks closed through April 22, citing overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Page said was working with the park director to determine whether to extend that closing date. He noted that three park rangers have tested positive for COVID-19.

