GOP members of St. Louis County Council call on Page to reopen parks
County parks to close until at least April 22

A cyclist using a mask joins others on Grant's Trail in Crestwood, hours before the trail closes to the public on Friday, April 3, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

CLAYTON — Three members of the St. Louis County Council are calling on St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and County Park Director Tom Ott to reverse a recent decision and reopen county parks.

In a letter sent Monday, Council members Ernie Trakas, Mark Harder and Tim Fitch — the three Republicans on the seven-member legislative body — claim that keeping the county parks closed while municipal parks remain open is overcrowding city parks and making it harder to maintain social distancing guidelines. 

Page on April 2 ordered the county parks closed through April 22, citing overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Page said was working with the park director to determine whether to extend that closing date. He noted that three park rangers have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The county's 71 parks make up more than 12,000 acres of land and attract millions of visitors each year, come just days before. 

Another national park advocacy group also recently published information pushing for area parks to reopen, claiming that the closure of parks such as Castlepoint Park in North County would force residents to walk in the streets and overcrowd elementary schools because the area lacks sidewalks.







Sports