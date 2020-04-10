Gov. Mike Parson signs $6 billion coronavirus relief package

JEFFERSON CITY — Anticipating a surge in federal money, Gov. Mike Parson signed a massive spending plan on Friday designed to bolster the state’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Parson’s signature on the $6 billion package will give his administration the ability to distribute the expected influx of federal funds to schools, local governments, universities and emergency management agencies in response to the spread of COVID-19.
The Legislature signed off on the plan earlier this week. Parson’s administration won’t have to spend all the money, but the plan gives him authority to use it as the state responds to the virus.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our economy, and many local governments, health care providers, education institutions, businesses and other groups will rely on this funding,” Parson said.
Parson said he was putting together a working group to make recommendations on the use of the federal money. He said state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican Parson appointed in 2019, would lead the working group.
“We want to make sure every dollar counts for Missourians,” Parson said.
The plan earmarks money for child care facilities and nursing homes hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as funds for programs serving homeless populations.
Some of the money is slated to go to purchase increasingly expensive and hard-to-find personal protective equipment for medical workers.
And, it sets aside $100 million for hotel rooms for doctors and nurses who don’t want to infect their families by going home after a day at a hospital.
At the request of Parson, the plan also includes $47 million for stipends for front-line workers in state facilities like prisons and veterans nursing homes.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 3,799 known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The state also announced 19 deaths Friday, bringing the reported death toll in Missouri to 96.
On Monday, there were 2,722 known cases, and 39 deaths.
