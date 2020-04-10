Gov. Mike Parson signs $6 billion coronavirus relief package

JEFFERSON CITY — Anticipating a surge in federal money, Gov. Mike Parson signed a massive spending plan on Friday designed to bolster the state’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Parson’s signature on the $6 billion package will give his administration the ability to distribute the expected influx of federal funds to schools, local governments, universities and emergency management agencies in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The Legislature signed off on the plan earlier this week. Parson’s administration won’t have to spend all the money, but the plan gives him authority to use it as the state responds to the virus.

“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our economy, and many local governments, health care providers, education institutions, businesses and other groups will rely on this funding,” Parson said.

Parson said he was putting together a working group to make recommendations on the use of the federal money. He said state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican Parson appointed in 2019, would lead the working group.