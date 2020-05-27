Gov. Pritzker visits East St. Louis, touts coronavirus contact tracing program

Anyone who has been in contact with someone infected with the virus would be monitored for symptoms for 14 days, Pritzker said. The grant funding will also be used to expand testing in the county.

“The tracing grant will be very impactful here in East St. Louis, but the most impactful thing we can do (is) get tested,” East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said at the governor’s event Wednesday.

St. Clair County was chosen for the pilot program because the area has “significant needs in terms of case numbers in vulnerable populations,” officials said, as well as the capacity to test, and personnel and volunteers already in the community.

Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside, CEO of the East Side Health District, also encouraged residents to get tested, and advocated for contact tracing.

“We need to do a robust job of contact tracing,” Patton-Whiteside said, describing monitoring exposed individuals for symptoms of the virus. “But that’s not all we do. We contact them daily. We are a resource for them. We are there to help them. This is a very important and needed job in the community. We are their lifeline for continued resources . . . whether mental or emotional.”