Gov. Pritzker visits East St. Louis, touts coronavirus contact tracing program

EAST ST. LOUIS — St. Clair County will be the site of a pilot program designed to track who might have been exposed to the coronavirus, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.
This comes on a day Illinois reached 5,000 lives lost to the virus. Over the past 24 hours, Pritzker reported, 160 people have died of COVID-19.
Pritzker visited the Jackie Joyner Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis on Wednesday, where he discussed the particular needs of the black community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The minute we heard and saw statistics that showed, in particular, the black community had a higher incidence of death per capita than any other (race), that was the moment we began putting testing sites everywhere we could in black communities,” Pritzker said, “Making sure that we were educating people about the importance of washing hands, about putting a mask on, focusing on communities of color in particular.”
The JJK community center is able to process up to 500 tests per day, which are free to anyone who is eligible for a test, Pritzker said.
The pilot program launched in St. Clair County, as well as in Lake County, is a scaling-up of the state’s contact tracing efforts. With a grant of several million dollars from the state, the St. Clair County Health Department and East Side Health District will be able to hire workers and train them to do contact tracing — that is, reach out to people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and then track down people with whom they have had contact.
Anyone who has been in contact with someone infected with the virus would be monitored for symptoms for 14 days, Pritzker said. The grant funding will also be used to expand testing in the county.
“The tracing grant will be very impactful here in East St. Louis, but the most impactful thing we can do (is) get tested,” East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said at the governor’s event Wednesday.
St. Clair County was chosen for the pilot program because the area has “significant needs in terms of case numbers in vulnerable populations,” officials said, as well as the capacity to test, and personnel and volunteers already in the community.
Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside, CEO of the East Side Health District, also encouraged residents to get tested, and advocated for contact tracing.
“We need to do a robust job of contact tracing,” Patton-Whiteside said, describing monitoring exposed individuals for symptoms of the virus. “But that’s not all we do. We contact them daily. We are a resource for them. We are there to help them. This is a very important and needed job in the community. We are their lifeline for continued resources . . . whether mental or emotional.”
There were 1,111 new positive cases confirmed over the past day for a total of 114,306, though most of those cases have recovered, Pritzker emphasized. More than 3,800 people are hospitalized with the virus in the state, including 1,031 in intensive care and 592 on ventilators, Pritzker said. More than 800,000 people have been tested statewide.
In Missouri, 696 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported and 12,492 people have tested positive for the virus.
The St. Louis Regional Pandemic Task Force reports that the area’s rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is still falling. There are 395 people hospitalized for the coronavirus in the task force’s hospital systems, which include BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital. Of those, 91 are in intensive care and 63 are on ventilators.
In St. Louis, Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday that City Hall will reopen to the public next week. Visitors will be required to wear masks to enter, and also provide their name, phone number and reason for coming, Krewson said. Some city offices may require people to wait outside to maintain social distancing.
The St. Louis County Circuit Court is considering reopening in July, but officials have not set a date.
Joel Currier contributed to this story.
