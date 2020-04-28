Group of Christians sues St. Louis County executive over 'draconian' stay-at-home restrictions

ST. LOUIS — A group of Christians in St. Louis County has filed a federal complaint against county executive Sam Page and department of public health director Emily Doucette, claiming the county's stay-at-home order infringes on their liberty.

In the complaint requesting injunction relief and damages, as well as attorney’s fees, the group says Page and Doucette “have no compelling governmental interest in limiting religious gatherings to 10 people and there is no scientific evidence to support their purported justification.”

The plaintiffs, who called the stay-at-home orders “draconian,” consist of a Glencoe doctor, a St. Louis County woman and a husband and wife.

In the suit, the group compared the coronavirus mortality rate to pneumonia and influenza, and says the virus' burden on health care is declining and manageable.

To date, the county has reported 2,958 positive COVID-19 cases and 159 deaths from the coronavirus.

Page's spokesman declined to comment on the pending litigation.

