Group of St. Louis aldermen sign letter urging Parson to enact statewide mask mandate

ST. LOUIS — Eighteen St. Louis aldermen signed a letter Monday urging Gov. Mike Parson to impose a statewide mask mandate as hospitals near capacity and coronavirus cases surge in Missouri.
The letter was posted Monday evening on Alderman Christine Ingrassia’s Twitter account.
“As leaders in the city of St. Louis, we’ve watched as COVID-19 surges to alarming levels in our state and region, negatively and irrevocably impacting our constituents, families, and friends,” the letter reads, noting that St. Louis area intensive care units were at 89% capacity Friday.
St. Louis city and county have imposed mask mandates, but Parson has resisted calls for a statewide mandate. The St. Louis County Council voted last week to send a similar letter to Parson. That measure passed 4-3 along party lines.
The letter sent by St. Louis aldermen cites a recent study by researchers at St. Louis University that found county-level mask mandates were associated with “significantly lower” rates of COVID-19 case spread.
“Personal accountability measures such as encouraging people to wear masks are not working and are having a particularly detrimental effect on rural populations,” the letter reads. “This is not about partisan politics. You have the opportunity to save lives and provide relief to our already overburdened and exhausted healthcare providers who are begging us to act.”
Eleven aldermen and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed did not sign the letter.
