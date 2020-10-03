Hawley awaiting virus test results out of 'abundance of caution' after attending White House event

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test after attending a White House event last week celebrating Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"He has no symptoms," Kelli Ford, spokeswoman for the Missouri Republican, said Saturday. "But, out of an abundance of caution, he is being tested today and awaits results."

The test is Hawley's first since attending the event last weekend at the White House, Ford said.

She said that over the last 24 hours, Hawley had consulted with his personal physician and the U.S. Capitol's Office of Attending Physician "about his potential exposure to people with COVID-19."

Ford said the physicians "did not recommend additional testing or quarantine at this time."

Others have tested positive for COVID-19 following the event, including President Donald Trump, who was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday.

Two U.S. senators who attended the event — Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — have also tested positive, along with a former senior advisor to Trump, Kellyanne Conway.

Photographs and footage of the event last Saturday show attendees gathered at the White House mingling, the majority of them, including Hawley, without masks.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.