'He was the truth': Vigil held for former police officer and pastor Carl Smith Sr.

WOODSON TERRACE — Carl Smith Sr. on Thursday was remembered outside of his church, New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, as a former police detective, minister, husband, father and a man who could make gang members who wanted to kill each other sit down and shake hands.
Smith died on April 9 due to complications from coronavirus, his daughter, Nia Smith said. His wife was also hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but she is set to be released on April 17, Nia Smith said.
At Thursday's vigil, fellow ministers recalled fond memories of Smith outside of the reverend’s church. They were joined several dozen people, many of whom listened from their cars. Others stood 6 feet apart in accordance with social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
“He was a man who served God unapologetically, and I just want him to be remembered as someone who served his family,” said Nia Smith.
His daughter said his experiences growing up in the Clinton-Peabody housing project is what led him to join the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department back in 1979 and found the church just a few years later.
Smith was a graduate of Sumner High School and The University of Missouri-St. Louis. In addition to becoming a detective and pastor, he was president of the St. Louis Association of Retired Police Officers and vice president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition. He also served as lead mediator for a de-escalation program with Better Family Life.
“His experience as a police officer, I believe it made him a better pastor,” said James Clark, who worked closely with Smith at Better Family Life. “He hugged drug addicts, he hugged drug dealers, he held single mothers whose sons had been killed. He was the truth."
Clark said Smith broke up and mediated more than 100 conflicts between gang members and others in the St. Louis community.
Shortly after sunset, Smith's vigil concluded with a prayer, and those who loved him honked their horns and released blue balloons in his memory.
