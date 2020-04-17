'He was the truth': Vigil honors ex-police officer and pastor Carl Smith Sr., coronavirus victim

WOODSON TERRACE — Carl Smith Sr. on Thursday was remembered outside of his church, New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, as a former police detective, minister, husband, father and a man who could make gang members who wanted to kill each other sit down and shake hands.

Smith died on April 9 due to complications from coronavirus, his daughter, Nia Smith said. His wife was also hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but she is set to be released Friday, Nia Smith said.

At Thursday's vigil, fellow ministers recalled fond memories of Smith outside of the reverend’s church. They were joined by several dozen people, many of whom listened from their cars. Others stood 6 feet apart, honoring the social distancing guidelines.

“He was a man who served God unapologetically, and I just want him to be remembered as someone who served his family,” said Nia Smith.