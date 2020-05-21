Health director says spike in Missouri coronavirus deaths due to reporting delays

"If you want to decrease that 30 number, you really need to move way upstream and decrease the number of 77-year-olds getting the disease," Williams said.

Gov. Mike Parson said an emphasis on community testing around the state would give officials "a better idea of the prevalence of the virus in these areas, which will help guide our response and ease uncertainty for Missourians.

He said the state had completed community sampling in 13 counties, and would target six more counties in the next 10 days.

"Just because we come to your community does not necessarily mean that there has been a spike or an outbreak in your area," Parson said, adding the state is choosing community testing sites based on an area's "ability to draw participants from a broader region."

He said other resources are going toward areas where officials have requested additional testing supplies.

"We will set up testing sites in different counties across the state," Parson said. "And anyone, anyone who wants to be tested will have the ability to do so."

In testimony to a special COVID-19 state task force Thursday, Williams said state has capacity to do about 9,000 COVID-19 tests per day.