Here's how to sign up for virus text alerts from St. Louis County
CLAYTON — St. Louis County announced Friday that it has launched a text message service for alerts with urgent information about the new coronavirus.

To receive alerts, text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.

The county also has a website for coronavirus information: stlcorona.com.

