Highway patrol extends suspension of written and road tests
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday it has extended its suspension of all written and driving tests statewide for people seeking licenses.

The suspension of those tests was extended through April 27.

The extension includes tests for drivers of personal vehicles, commercial vehicles and motorcycles. The suspension does not apply to safety and emissions inspections.

