 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
His company pivoted to virtual, but Stray Dog artistic director is hopeful for vaccines
0 comments

His company pivoted to virtual, but Stray Dog artistic director is hopeful for vaccines

From the Fans in Busch Stadium; recovery means enjoying the 'little things': A year of COVID-19 series
{{featured_button_text}}
2018 St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

From left: Justin Been, Kay Love and Gary F. Bell attend the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards on March 26, 2018, at the Loretto-Hilton Center in Webster Groves.

 Jon Gitchoff

Stray Dog Theatre has attracted a strong following for its eclectic programming, which in recent years has encompassed productions from the musical “Guys and Dolls” to the drama “Three Tall Women” — to say nothing of the comedy “Sylvia,” in which a man becomes so infatuated with, yes, a stray dog that it drives his wife to distraction.

But along with other local theater companies during the pandemic, Stray Dog has been forced to adapt. Its summer 2020 production of “Lobby Hero” normally would have been performed onstage at Tower Grove Abbey. Instead, the comedy about cops and security guards was produced observing safety standards, with actors in booths, and presented virtually.

Although going online with productions has helped to keep the company in touch with its audience, artistic director Gary F. Bell is cautiously optimistic that Stray Dog can resume in-person performances sooner rather than later.

“We closed down on March 15 last year, in the middle of rehearsals for ‘Annie,’” he said. “We really have been trying to keep doing things that keep us in the world of our subscribers.”

Founded in 2003, the company has been putting on shows at the renovated church at 2336 Tennessee Avenue since 2007. In normal times, Bell said, programming a Stray Dog season is similar to coming up with menu items.

“I sit down with Justin Been, who is our associate artistic director, and we discuss the issues that people are talking about and how things seem to be moving,” he said. “And I make sure there’s a wide variety of offerings.”

The 2019-20 season kicked off with the Who’s “Tommy” and, if not for the pandemic, would have ended with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

As to the future, Bell points to the rollout of vaccinations as cause for hope.

“A lot depends on how things go with the shots,” he said.

+1 
Gary F. Bell

Gary F. Bell, artistic director of Stray Dog Theatre

 Judith Newmark

A year of COVID-19

St. Louis County announced Missouri’s first known case of COVID-19 on March 7, 2020 — a college student from Ladue who had studied abroad. Two weeks later, St. Louis and St. Louis County leaders had issued stay-at-home orders. St. Patrick’s Day parades were among the first COVID casualties. Since then, the region has missed a whole cycle of holidays and seasons.

Vaccines and falling case numbers now give hope, in the face of a second round of uncertainties. Will there be proms and graduations, festivals and summer camps, concerts and Cardinals games? One thing is sure, our world won’t be the same when it reopens.

The Post-Dispatch/stltoday.com shares some of life’s highs and lows experienced by area residents during the pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

See first dose of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine being administered

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports