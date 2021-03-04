His company pivoted to virtual, but Stray Dog artistic director is hopeful for vaccines

Stray Dog Theatre has attracted a strong following for its eclectic programming, which in recent years has encompassed productions from the musical “Guys and Dolls” to the drama “Three Tall Women” — to say nothing of the comedy “Sylvia,” in which a man becomes so infatuated with, yes, a stray dog that it drives his wife to distraction.
But along with other local theater companies during the pandemic, Stray Dog has been forced to adapt. Its summer 2020 production of “Lobby Hero” normally would have been performed onstage at Tower Grove Abbey. Instead, the comedy about cops and security guards was produced observing safety standards, with actors in booths, and presented virtually.
Although going online with productions has helped to keep the company in touch with its audience, artistic director Gary F. Bell is cautiously optimistic that Stray Dog can resume in-person performances sooner rather than later.
“We closed down on March 15 last year, in the middle of rehearsals for ‘Annie,’” he said. “We really have been trying to keep doing things that keep us in the world of our subscribers.”
Founded in 2003, the company has been putting on shows at the renovated church at 2336 Tennessee Avenue since 2007. In normal times, Bell said, programming a Stray Dog season is similar to coming up with menu items.
“I sit down with Justin Been, who is our associate artistic director, and we discuss the issues that people are talking about and how things seem to be moving,” he said. “And I make sure there’s a wide variety of offerings.”
The 2019-20 season kicked off with the Who’s “Tommy” and, if not for the pandemic, would have ended with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
As to the future, Bell points to the rollout of vaccinations as cause for hope.
“A lot depends on how things go with the shots,” he said.
