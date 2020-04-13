Hold off on filling alderman seats during COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis mayor says

ST. LOUIS — Special elections to fill two seats for the St. Louis Board of Alderman should be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter sent Monday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to the Board of Elections Commissioners.

The mayor called on the election board to use the authority given to them in a state statute for disasters to postpone the May 19 election, as voters should not have to risk their lives to come out and vote nor should election judges, she said. There also may not be enough election judges to oversee the polling places.

Former Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who was elected to serve the 12th Ward in 2011, resigned March 3 after being indicted by a federal jury for fraud. The seat for the 4th Ward opened up when Alderman Samuel Moore died in his home Feb 25. Moore was first elected in 2007.