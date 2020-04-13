You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hold off on filling alderman seats during COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis mayor says
0 comments

Hold off on filling alderman seats during COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis mayor says

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Testing the voting machines

A ballot sample on an electronic voting machine waiting to be tested for “logic and accuracy” at the Board of Election Commissioners for the City of St. Louis, Friday, February 28, 2020. The machines will be used in the March 10, 2020, Presidential Preference Primary Election. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

ST. LOUIS — Special elections to fill two seats for the St. Louis Board of Alderman should be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter sent Monday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to the Board of Elections Commissioners.

The mayor called on the election board to use the authority given to them in a state statute for disasters to postpone the May 19 election, as voters should not have to risk their lives to come out and vote nor should election judges, she said. There also may not be enough election judges to oversee the polling places.

Former Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who was elected to serve the 12th Ward in 2011, resigned March 3 after being indicted by a federal jury for fraud. The seat for the 4th Ward opened up when Alderman Samuel Moore died in his home Feb 25. Moore was first elected in 2007. 

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on March 18 for April municipal elections to be pushed to June. 

A committee is pushing a petition for a proposal to elect future mayors and aldermen in nonpartisan elections to be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports