Homeless community still receive support during COVID-19 pandemic, but in need of more

ST. LOUIS — After getting turned away from several shelters in the city that were full, Marcus Hunt stood Friday morning in the middle of Downtown, in a grassy area near Market and 14th streets, and decided to call a volunteer who had helped him in the past.
By noon, Hunt had help.
A group of vans showed up with tents for Hunt and about 20 others in the unhoused community.
"We're going to be here until there's somewhere else to go, maybe until the end of this quarantine," said Hunt, who calls himself "The Governor" in leading the homeless community. "It's more important that I can look over and see people that I know and trust in these hard times."
Hunt said the unhoused community, like the rest of the nation, is still trying to cope with how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The difference is they're doing it without a roof over their heads.
Hunt said he and the rest of the group need hand sanitizer, soap, water and somewhere to wash and dry their clothes. But mainly they need a building or an open shelter where they can live.
One of the volunteers, Sharon Morrow, director of Street Kitchen Community Outreach, noted she was glad that she and about six others from various outreach organizations were able to help out, but they wanted to do much more.
"It's like a Band-Aid solution, but it's really better than nothing," said Morrow. "A lot of other people who normally volunteer [with the homeless] have stopped because they're scared. I mean, we're scared too. This has changed the way we do every aspect of our outreach."
Marquise Porter-Doyle was able to get a tent but said his main focus is trying to find a job. However, being a convicted felon, along with resources such as the library being shut down, makes it harder to find a way to make money.
"I really am trying though," said Porter-Doyle. "We still help each other out. We're social distancing too. One person to a tent unless you're a couple."
At around 8 p.m., the group got another surprise when a van pulled up and more volunteers brought out sandwiches and masks.
"People need to eat," said Tony Rice, who frequently gives out food and other items to those in need across the city and county. "I feel compelled to help if I have the ability to help and the resources."
