Homeless community still receives support during COVID-19 pandemic, but in need of more

ST. LOUIS — After getting turned away from several shelters in the city that were full, Marcus Hunt stood Friday morning in the middle of Downtown, in a grassy area near Market and 14th streets, and decided to call a volunteer who had helped him in the past.

By noon, Hunt had help.

A group of vans showed up with tents for Hunt and about 20 others in the unhoused community.

"We're going to be here until there's somewhere else to go, maybe until the end of this quarantine," said Hunt, who calls himself "The Governor" in leading the homeless community. "It's more important that I can look over and see people that I know and trust in these hard times."

Hunt said the unhoused community, like the rest of the nation, is still trying to cope with how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The difference is they're doing it without a roof over their heads.

Hunt said he and the rest of the group need hand sanitizer, soap, water and somewhere to wash and dry their clothes. But mainly they need a building or an open shelter where they can live.