Hospital and nursing home workers in Missouri are choosing to delay getting the COVID-19 vaccine — and that’s raising concerns

“We don’t want any of these vaccines sitting around,” Pritzker said.

Garza said area hospital systems are trying to learn more this week about whether their employees are simply procrastinating or have chosen not to get the vaccine.

“We recognize that we can’t be a barrier to moving vaccination forward,” Garza said, “so if we have people that are absolutely not going to get vaccinated, then we don’t want to delay getting to that next tier of vaccine.”

Garza said it’s possible some workers did not respond to email invitations to schedule a vaccine appointment because of the recent holidays. Some, he said, may not want to be among the first to receive a new vaccine.

“What we don’t know is, why? Why didn’t they sign up to get a vaccine?” he said. “But I do think there is as a segment of that population across health care that is going to have some hesitancy in getting the vaccine for various reasons.”

Talking with other health system officials, Garza said, reluctance among health care workers has followed the same demographic lines of the general population. Attitudes vary toward the vaccine depending on geography, age, education level and race.