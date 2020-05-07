Hospital stays ebb in St. Louis region as health officials continue to urge caution

Missouri has tested about 3,700 people a day over the past week, up from about 2,400 per day the week before.

The state reported 239 new cases of the virus Thursday and 20 additional deaths. There have been 9,341 total cases and 418 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Gov. Mike Parson's statewide stay-at-home order expired Monday, and he said in his Thursday briefing that he was pleased about "how well the reopening has gone this week and we remain optimistic about the future."

He said he and his wife Teresa had gone to grocery and other stores in Jefferson City to see how sales were being conducted with social distancing.

He said he was "proud to say that the majority of people that we've seen out there today was using common sense" and that businesses were protecting their employees and customers. "And as you see, people are starting to go back and engage in the economy."

Asked about whether he had been tested, Parson said no. "Never felt a need to do it ... I feel good, and I feel healthy and there's a lot more people out there that probably needed that test more than I did."

