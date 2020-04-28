Hospitalizations drop everywhere in Missouri but St. Louis, governor says

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said that the number of patients in hospitals has been dropping in every part of the state since April 7, except for the St. Louis region.

At a briefing Tuesday in the Capitol, Parson repeated his intention to loosen social distancing orders that have left many businesses struggling to stay afloat. He said the state reached peak hospitalization on April 7, at 1,242 cases. The number of patients in hospitals is one of the best measures of the pandemic, Parson said, and the health system was not being overwhelmed.

Most regions of the state have seen significant reductions in the overall number of patients, he said, ranging from 38% to 45% in the Kansas City area and central, northwest and southeast parts of Missouri. The northeast region of the state has seen a 67% reduction and the southwest portion a 63% drop, he said.

St. Louis has seen an 8% increase, he said, in patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, or those under investigation for the disease.

"This is why we have to evaluate numbers locally and regionally, not just on a statewide scale," Parson said.