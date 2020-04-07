Hospitals in St. Louis area are facing the 'steep part' of the curve

The number of local patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had increased 16% in one day, to 545, a hospital official said Monday.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, also said that the number of patients in intensive care increased 37% to 224, and the number on ventilators increased 24% to 172.

“We are on the steep part of the curve right now, and according to our models, we will be going through our peak within the next 2 to 3 weeks. But again, how we get through these difficult times is really dependent upon us on a community and not necessarily as a health care system,” Garza said.

Garza reiterated that the number of hospitalizations could reach from 1,300 to more than 3,000 in the region. “That upper number would put an extreme amount of pressure on the health care system and it could overwhelm our ICU capacities and our ventilators. We know that the surge is coming, but we want to be able to handle that surge so our medical systems can work as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

Garza also spoke of the immense stress on health care providers and urged people to “reach out to them and thank them for what they are doing. They are truly heroes out there that are doing this work for the benefit of us as a society and as a country.”