Hospitals see a downward trend in virus cases, Illinois sees largest single-day death toll

ST. LOUIS — The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Wednesday that the region is making “good progress” with the number of hospitalizations trending downward as St. Louis city and county gear up to reopen some businesses next week.
The task force's four hospital systems reported 513 total patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 531 the day before. There are 125 patients in intensive care units, down from 137 the day before, and there are 93 patients on ventilators, slightly down from 94, according to Dr. Alex Garza, chief of the task force.
In total, 1,745 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus have been discharged from area hospitals.
The task force represents the hospital systems of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
Garza said that there has been “at least one” case reported of a child becoming ill with a syndrome thought to be connected with the coronavirus, though it isn’t yet well understood. Garza emphasized that the pediatric inflammatory syndrome is “still a very rare outcome.”
COVID-19 cases increased across Missouri by 136 on Wednesday for a total of 10,142. Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that most of the people who were infected have recovered. Deaths increased by 18 for a total of 542 in the state.
More than 124,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said that the region continues to “see a downward trend” in hospital admissions. Some nonessential city businesses will be allowed to reopen on Monday.
“We are embarking on a time frame where we are going to have to learn to coexist with COVID-19,” Krewson said during a briefing Wednesday. She referred businesses to the city’s guidelines on how to operate safely. “Many businesses will remain closed even though they are allowed to open," she said. "They may just want to wait and see how this goes for a few days or a week.”
As of Wednesday, the city of St. Louis is reporting 22 new cases of coronavirus for a total of 1,571, and four new deaths for a total of 95.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state reported its largest one-day increase of deaths so far in the pandemic, with 192 new deaths. At least 3,792 people across Illinois have died.
There were also 1,677 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 84,698. There were 17,668 tests in the last 24 hours, she said, for a total of 489,359.
Ezike said tests are available for first responders, employees of critical infrastructure and essential businesses, those with chronic illnesses and for others.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, said he had not been re-tested after testing negative on Sunday. No other staffers have tested positive, he said, and the employee who did is feeling fine.
St. Louis County is reporting 36 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 4,022.
St. Charles County is reporting just one new case as of Wednesday, for a total of 681 cases and 50 deaths.
Jefferson County reported four new cases for a total of 314. There have been 13 deaths reported in the county.
In Madison County, where county leaders opted to defy state orders and allow businesses to open, 10 new cases were reported Wednesday and two new deaths, for a total of 456 cases and 35 deaths. The state of Illinois reported that there were 91 cases of COVID-19 at the Edwardsville Care Center.
St. Clair County has reported 788 cases and 64 deaths. The county reported 17 new cases and one new death Wednesday. More than half of the county's deaths can be attributed to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
"We're all tired. We all want to get a haircut. We all want to go out," Herb Simmons, executive director of the St. Clair Emergency Management Agency, said during a Wednesday briefing. "But we also want us all to be safe and the only way we can do that is to follow what the science is saying ... Some of you don't like that and I really don't care, I'm going to follow what the doctors are telling us to do here."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.