Hospitals see a downward trend in virus cases, Illinois sees largest single-day death toll

COVID-19 cases increased across Missouri by 136 on Wednesday for a total of 10,142. Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that most of the people who were infected have recovered. Deaths increased by 18 for a total of 542 in the state.

More than 124,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said that the region continues to “see a downward trend” in hospital admissions. Some nonessential city businesses will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

“We are embarking on a time frame where we are going to have to learn to coexist with COVID-19,” Krewson said during a briefing Wednesday. She referred businesses to the city’s guidelines on how to operate safely. “Many businesses will remain closed even though they are allowed to open," she said. "They may just want to wait and see how this goes for a few days or a week.”

As of Wednesday, the city of St. Louis is reporting 22 new cases of coronavirus for a total of 1,571, and four new deaths for a total of 95.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state reported its largest one-day increase of deaths so far in the pandemic, with 192 new deaths. At least 3,792 people across Illinois have died.