‘Hot spot advisory’ issued for Lake of the Ozarks region because of COVID-19
‘Hot spot advisory’ issued for Lake of the Ozarks region because of COVID-19

A ‘hot spot advisory’ has been issued for Camden, Miller and Morgan counties, as well as surrounding areas, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. According to information provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, disease spread from southwest Missouri to the Lake of the Ozarks region is expected.

The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been identified in many cases and is believed to be contributing to the increase.

Cases in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties are also rising with 38, 41, and 81 respectively in the past week. Forecasted rates in these counties could be more than three times higher in the coming weeks.

Vaccination rates in Miller (21.1%), Morgan (26.5%), and Camden (32.3%) counties are below the state rate of 39.0%. Experts say at least 70% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.  

Read the the full advisory, issued late Wednesday, here: health.mo.gov 

