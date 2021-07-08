‘Hot spot advisory’ issued for Lake of the Ozarks region because of COVID-19

A ‘hot spot advisory’ has been issued for Camden, Miller and Morgan counties, as well as surrounding areas, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. According to information provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, disease spread from southwest Missouri to the Lake of the Ozarks region is expected.
The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been identified in many cases and is believed to be contributing to the increase.
-
St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold
-
Missouri man in his 40s ‘so sorry’ he didn’t get the COVID vaccine — then he died
-
For a second day, Mercy Springfield near record high of COVID-19 patients
-
Mercy becomes the latest St. Louis health care system to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations
-
Missouri mired in pandemic as vaccinations lag and cases climb
Cases in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties are also rising with 38, 41, and 81 respectively in the past week. Forecasted rates in these counties could be more than three times higher in the coming weeks.
Vaccination rates in Miller (21.1%), Morgan (26.5%), and Camden (32.3%) counties are below the state rate of 39.0%. Experts say at least 70% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.
Read the the full advisory, issued late Wednesday, here: health.mo.gov
You're not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.