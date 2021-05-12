How can we stop the next pandemic? Here’s what WHO panel recommends

“We look forward to working with our member states to discuss the recommendations of this panel and the other committees to build a stronger WHO,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said.

The panel urged the WHO and World Trade Organization to convene governments and drugmakers to hammer out an agreement on voluntary licensing and technology transfers to boost vaccine production. If a deal can’t be reached in three months, then a so-called TRIPS waiver on patents should apply, it said.

Clark called for “banging heads together” to get a commitment to secure licenses along with tech and knowledge transfers.

“Let’s be clear about this. We’re dealing with pharmaceutical companies in the North that have the technology,” Johnson Sirleaf said.

Lost month

The experts noted that Chinese doctors in the central city of Wuhan had reported cases of unusual pneumonia in December 2019, with the WHO picking up reports from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and others.

But when the WHO’s Emergency Committee met on Jan. 22, it stopped short of declaring an international health emergency. That declaration did not come until eight days later, costing crucial time.