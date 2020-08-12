How should St. Louis County hand out relief money? Page advisers looking at need-based grants

CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s 88 municipalities are pressing the county for $47 million to help pay for emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic, but County Executive Sam Page’s administration wants to send more of it to the neediest municipalities.

The amount requested by the municipalities is equal to more than one-quarter of the $173.5 million the county received from the U.S. Treasury earlier this year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The county has directed the money so far to food outreach, testing and relief for small businesses and child care centers.

After initial uncertainty about how local governments could spend federal relief funds, Treasury officials clarified in May they could pay police and firefighter salaries. The Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis wrote to Page then asking to share the windfall and to split among the municipalities in proportion to their population. They said $47 million was the cost of emergency services for four months.

However, Page advisers have been evaluating how to distribute money to municipalities based on how much they need it, Cora Faith Walker, the county executive’s policy director, told several north St. Louis County mayors at a meeting on Monday of the 24:1 Initiative.