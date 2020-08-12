How should St. Louis County hand out relief money? Page advisers looking at need-based grants

CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s 88 municipalities are pressing the county for $47 million to help pay for emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic, but County Executive Sam Page’s administration wants to send more of it to the neediest municipalities.
The amount requested by the municipalities is equal to more than one-quarter of the $173.5 million the county received from the U.S. Treasury earlier this year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The county has directed the money so far to food outreach, testing and relief for small businesses and child care centers.
After initial uncertainty about how local governments could spend federal relief funds, Treasury officials clarified in May they could pay police and firefighter salaries. The Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis wrote to Page then asking to share the windfall and to split among the municipalities in proportion to their population. They said $47 million was the cost of emergency services for four months.
However, Page advisers have been evaluating how to distribute money to municipalities based on how much they need it, Cora Faith Walker, the county executive’s policy director, told several north St. Louis County mayors at a meeting on Monday of the 24:1 Initiative.
“Distributions on a per capita basis is not an equitable approach,” Walker said at the meeting, which included mayors from the 23 municipalities in the Normandy School District. It “doesn’t account for where the greatest need is and where COVID has had the greatest impact so we are certainly trying to … come to an agreement with the municipalities.”
That means struggling communities in north St. Louis County could see more money per capita than relatively affluent and populous communities.
Many are part of a sales tax “pool” that shares revenue on a per capita basis. And some, like Pine Lawn, were in dire financial straits long before the pandemic and may not be able to survive the drastic downtown in sales tax revenue, Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, said in an interview Tuesday.
Brian Jackson, mayor of the .09-square-mile city of Beverly Hills, told Walker on Monday that municipalities have been waiting on help for “a very long time.” He said, “I’m a little tired of begging for resources.”
But Pat Kelly, the Municipal League’s executive director, said at the meeting that he was frustrated with the county’s strategy. He said most of the municipalities were hurting and he didn’t know how the county could justify redistributing funds when under Treasury guidelines they were supposed to be direct reimbursements for police and firefighters.
During a Tuesday meeting of the County Council’s committee that oversees coronavirus spending, two council members, Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, and Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District, also said they supported a sliding scale for grants to municipalities. Dunaway suggested having the municipalities apply for them, similar to the county’s $17.5 million small business relief program that is also funded by federal relief money. Walker, also in attendance at this meeting, said that “makes a lot of sense.”
Days, whose district includes dozens of municipalities in north St. Louis County, also said Tuesday she was asking for $800,000 to help create a strategic plan for making sure those municipalities survive.
“At the end of the day, these people are going to be under some governmental structure,” she said. “And is it St. Louis County’s opinion that it can absorb these governmental structures within its body? Or do we help them to stand on their own and be successful on their own?”
Several mayors submitted comments to the council’s coronavirus oversight committee on Tuesday, stressing that their communities have struggled during the downturn and urging the county to release money as the Municipal League suggested.
Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation told the council his city has been “severely impacted by the economic losses associated with the pandemic” and federal relief funds “should justly be shared pro-rata with municipalities based on their population … .”
Maryland Heights Mayor Michael Mohler said the municipalities “deserve a share of funds equitable to the population size they serve.”
Clancy seized on a word she kept hearing: equitable.
“I think that we are defining equitable differently,” she said. “When I use the term equitable, I’m thinking about where the need is greatest, not everyone getting the same thing. And I think that that is different than many of the comments that I heard.”
Updated at 11 p.m. Tuesday with more information.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.