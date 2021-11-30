How South African scientists spotted the omicron COVID variant

By that stage, Viana said, more than two-thirds of positive tests in Gauteng, the South African province that includes Pretoria and Johannesburg, were showing the S-gene dropout — a sign that omicron was already becoming dominant.

Thanks to Omicron, South Africa’s daily COVID-19 infection rate is expected to quadruple to more than 10,000 by the end of this week, one of the country’s leading infectious disease specialists, Salim Abdool Karim, said on Monday.

The important questions — how good is the new variant at evading immunity from vaccines or past illness, how severe are the symptoms, compared with previous versions, and how will this differ among age groups — remain to be answered.

Three scientists interviewed by Reuters who are working on those questions expect answers in about 3-4 weeks.

In the meantime, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering introducing mandatory vaccination in some contexts, with the country still reeling from 3 million COVID-19 infections in total during the pandemic and over 89,000 deaths.

There is much anger in South Africa at the foreign travel bans — some of it directed at the scientists. Amoako receives some angry messages saying they should just “stop looking” for new variants.