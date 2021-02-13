 Skip to main content
Hundreds of non-qualified people turned away from St. Clair County vaccination site
Hundreds of people from as far away as California are gaming the system to make appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine in St. Clair County, officials here said Friday.

Those who don't qualify were turned away from the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds vaccination site Friday, but it is adding work for staffers who then have to fill the appointments, they said in their Covid-19 update on Facebook.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said vaccine is not going to waste. 

Kern 80% of the appointments were from people out of state, including Missouri, Wisconsin and Michigan. One family drove in from Indiana.

Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said someone made an appointment for a 12-year-old.

“If we had a surplus of vaccine that would be no problem, but it’s really created a problem today,” he said.

Kern said, “Someone figured out how to get through the system and make it hard for people who legitimately need the vaccine, who live here, to sign up, and it created a clog,” he said in the county's regular COVID-19 update on Facebook.

The county health department online vaccination notification website says only those who live or work in the county should sign up. Appointments are required. 

Kern and Simmons suggested that people were sharing the official emails inviting qualified people to sign up for appointments.

Illinois is currently vaccinating only healthcare workers and those 65 and older, due to shortages of the vaccine. The vaccine allotment is based on the population of the county.

Kern vowed that those who don't qualify will be turned away. “We’re checking IDs, we’re checking that people qualify for the vaccine,” he said.

"Let's follow the rules and we'll get through this," Kern said. "Once we get enough vaccine for everyone, we're glad to vaccinate everyone from everywhere."

