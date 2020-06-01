If you protested this weekend and feel sick, here’s a number to call

BERKELEY — Protesters who didn’t wear masks or observe other precautions over the weekend may be especially susceptible to the spread of the coronavirus.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health, in an advisory issued Monday, urged protesters and others who develop COVID-19 symptoms to call 314-615-0574 to arrange testing.
Symptom include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
To stop the spread of the coronavirus, people are directed to wear masks, avoid crowds and maintain a separation of at least six feet from other people.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.