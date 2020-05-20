Illinois bars, restaurants soon can offer outdoor seating, governor says

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that bars and restaurants in Illinois will be allowed to offer outdoor seating as part of a phased plan for reopening the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
The businesses will be allowed to offer the outdoor seating starting on May 29.
“Epidemiologists now believe summer offers us an opportunity, if proper precautions are taken by businesses and their patrons,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “With the right restrictions — tables six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions — experts believe these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, and give the hospitality industry a much needed boost as they work to keep (businesses) on their feet during this terrible crisis.”
Illinois' reopening plan calls for each of four designated 'health regions' in the state to move into different phases of reopening based on meeting certain health benchmarks.
State parks, retail locations, barbershops, salons, manufacturing and offices also can reopen as part of Phase 3 of the state's plan. Fitness centers can hold outdoor classes and people can boat or camp in groups of up to 10 people.
According to the state's reopening plan, bars and restaurants cannot reopen their indoor spaces until Phase 4.
Pritzker also announced that Illinoisans eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can now make food purchases online, and the feature is permanent beginning on June 2. Walmart and Amazon have already agreed to accept online SNAP orders, he said. Pritzker said this was “terrific news” for the approximately 1.8 million residents on SNAP, and encouraged other grocery chains to begin accepting SNAP purchases online.
Currently 19 states offer the ability to make SNAP purchases online, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Illinois health officials said they are seeing a decreasing number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus, with just under 4,000 people hospitalized across the state.
