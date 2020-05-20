Illinois bars, restaurants soon can offer outdoor seating, governor says

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that bars and restaurants in Illinois will be allowed to offer outdoor seating as part of a phased plan for reopening the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesses will be allowed to offer the outdoor seating starting on May 29.

“Epidemiologists now believe summer offers us an opportunity, if proper precautions are taken by businesses and their patrons,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “With the right restrictions — tables six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions — experts believe these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, and give the hospitality industry a much needed boost as they work to keep (businesses) on their feet during this terrible crisis.”

Illinois' reopening plan calls for each of four designated 'health regions' in the state to move into different phases of reopening based on meeting certain health benchmarks.