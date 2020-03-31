Illinois COVID-19 deaths reach 99, Missouri cases increase by almost 300

ST. LOUIS — The number of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis region continued to rise Tuesday with more than 750 people now infected and eight deaths.

Missouri's known cases of the new coronavirus rose by 290 to 1,327, including 14 deaths. That's up 420% from one week earlier.

The state health department reports 492 cases in St. Louis County, up from 366 the day before. St. Louis County on Tuesday also confirmed its third COVID-19 death: Juanita Eason Graham, 55, a former preschool teacher who died Saturday.

The state health department reported 71 confirmed cases in St. Charles County on Tuesday, including two deaths. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday there were 150 cases in the city, including one death.

In Illinois, there were 26 more deaths announced Tuesday and 937 new cases. The state's total now stands at 5,994 cases and 99 deaths. The state's cases have nearly tripled in the last week.

Illinois cases include 43 in St. Clair County, where there have been two deaths, and 16 in Madison County.

