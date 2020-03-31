You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois COVID-19 deaths reach 99, Missouri cases increase by almost 300
0 comments

Illinois COVID-19 deaths reach 99, Missouri cases increase by almost 300

ST. LOUIS — The number of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis region continued to rise Tuesday with more than 750 people now infected and eight deaths.

Missouri's known cases of the new coronavirus rose by 290 to 1,327, including 14 deaths. That's up 420% from one week earlier. 

The state health department reports 492 cases in St. Louis County, up from 366 the day before. St. Louis County on Tuesday also confirmed its third COVID-19 death: Juanita Eason Graham, 55, a former preschool teacher who died Saturday. 

The state health department reported 71 confirmed cases in St. Charles County on Tuesday, including two deaths. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday there were 150 cases in the city, including one death. 

In Illinois, there were 26 more deaths announced Tuesday and 937 new cases. The state's total now stands at 5,994 cases and 99 deaths. The state's cases have nearly tripled in the last week.

Illinois cases include 43 in St. Clair County, where there have been two deaths, and 16 in Madison County. 

• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• Area events canceled or postponed

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• Cases in Missouri by date

• Cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports