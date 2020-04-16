Illinois expanding coronavirus testing and loosening qualifications to get one, Pritzker says

CHICAGO – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said that his state was increasing testing capacity for the new coronavirus and expanding residents’ access to tests.

Pritzker said the state now has the capacity for thousands more tests per day at state labs alone, after some issues with testing machines and supplies were worked out. There are even enough testing swabs and viral transport medium (the material in which samples are transported to labs) that Pritzker told labs who need those materials to contact their local emergency management agencies.

He said the state was expanding the criteria for testing to include anyone with “COVID-like symptoms,” even without a doctor’s order for testing.

During questioning at his regular daily news conference, Pritzker said he still wants to ramp up testing even more, by thousands of tests and to the point where it can be done in certain doctor’s offices.

Illinois officials also announced on Thursday 124 new deaths due to the coronavirus, for a total of 1,072 deaths. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said it was the largest number of deaths in a 24-hour period so far. Ezike also reported 1,140 new cases, for a total of 25,733 positive cases.

“While these numbers are disheartening, I don’t want people to despair,” Ezike said.

Pritzker also announced that he had partnered with the governors of six other states, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, and Kentucky, to coordinate the criteria that would be used to re-open businesses safely. Pritzker said that wouldn’t happen without widespread testing and availability of personal protective equipment as well as contact tracing of those who test positive.