Illinois General Assembly cancels fall session amid coronavirus concerns

Madigan has been caught up in the investigation, with Commonwealth Edison admitting to a “yearslong bribery scheme” involving Madigan allies that was aimed at currying favor with the powerful and long-serving Democratic lawmaker.

A handful of House Democrats have said they won’t support Madigan for another term as speaker, part of a growing chorus of Democrats who have called for him to step aside.

Madigan has denied wrongdoing and said he had no plans to step aside in a statement issued after Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he should no longer be leading the state Democratic Party.

The cancellation of the fall session comes a week after Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax plan was defeated at the polls, which coupled with pandemic-driven instability means the state is facing an increasingly daunting financial dilemma.

The fall session was scheduled for the weeks before and after Thanksgiving, and the cancellation avoids a potentially precarious situation as the state continues to see increasing COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and case counts.

Not all legislators were on board with the cancellation.