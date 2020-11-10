Illinois General Assembly cancels fall session amid coronavirus concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois legislators are not expected to return to Springfield in 2020 amid ongoing concerns about convening hundreds of lawmakers and staff as the coronavirus again surges across the state.
House and Senate leaders “will be announcing the cancellation of the veto session,” House Speaker Michael Madigan’s chief of staff Jessica Basham wrote in an email to lawmakers Tuesday afternoon.
“There is a strong majority of members who would prefer the House delay convening to a later date; this is primarily motivated by concerns about the rising COVID-19 rates and proximity to upcoming holidays,” Basham wrote.
The pandemic also cut the General Assembly’s spring session drastically short. Lawmakers were due to return to the Capitol Tuesday for the first day of the six-day fall veto session, but are instead expected to return in January. The next General Assembly is due to be inaugurated Jan. 13.
The cancellation of the fall session delays action on the broad legislative agenda the Black Caucus is developing that aims to address systemic racism in areas ranging from criminal justice to workforce development and economic access.
Also on hold is a package of ethics law changes born out of a wide-ranging federal corruption investigation, which also expected to be one of the major pieces of legislation during this year’s spring session.
Madigan has been caught up in the investigation, with Commonwealth Edison admitting to a “yearslong bribery scheme” involving Madigan allies that was aimed at currying favor with the powerful and long-serving Democratic lawmaker.
A handful of House Democrats have said they won’t support Madigan for another term as speaker, part of a growing chorus of Democrats who have called for him to step aside.
Madigan has denied wrongdoing and said he had no plans to step aside in a statement issued after Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he should no longer be leading the state Democratic Party.
The cancellation of the fall session comes a week after Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax plan was defeated at the polls, which coupled with pandemic-driven instability means the state is facing an increasingly daunting financial dilemma.
The fall session was scheduled for the weeks before and after Thanksgiving, and the cancellation avoids a potentially precarious situation as the state continues to see increasing COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and case counts.
Not all legislators were on board with the cancellation.
“There’s a lot of frustration that we haven’t been down in Springfield,” state Rep. Mark Batinick of Plainfield, the House Republican floor leader, said Tuesday before the announcement was made. “Other states have a found a way to operate. Congress has found a way to operate during COVID, and we need to be part of the process."
Republican Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville said the decision to cancel would show that Madigan "doesn’t want to get his caucus together because he has such an issue with not being able to have the confidence of his own caucus.
When Illinois was in the grip of the initial COVID-19 surge in the spring, the General Assembly canceled weeks of scheduled session, returning only for a four-day pandemic-driven special session in May to pass a $43 billion state budget and an enhanced vote-by-mail program for the November election.
The state Senate met in its chamber at the Capitol for that abbreviated session, with limits on the number of lawmakers and staff permitted on the floor at any given time. The House met at the Bank of Springfield Convention Center to allow for more space between lawmakers.
