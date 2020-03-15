Illinois governor orders all restaurants to close for dine-in customers until the end of the month

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday afternoon that all restaurants and bars will be closed to dine-in customers beginning Monday night through the end of the month, except for delivery and pick-up and drive-thru orders.

"Every choice we make is hard and has real consequences for our residents," Pritzker said Sunday. "Your government can't let the gravity of these actions prevent us from making the choices that science and experts say will keep people safe."

The order will go into effect beginning at end of business Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

"I tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone's good judgment to stay home and avoid bars, not to congregate in crowds," Pritzker said. "It's unfortunate that many people didn't take that seriously. The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time for action is here. This is no joke, and no one is immune to this."

There have been 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a state health official said Sunday afternoon.

The governor also implored the public not to hoard food, "buy what you need" and "think of your friends and neighbors."

The Illinois State Board of Education is working to continue providing two meals a day to children who qualify for free and reduced lunches across the state, Pritzker said.

