Illinois governor presses for protective equipment as cases crest 12,000

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state has expanded the number of available hospital beds to meet the demands created by the novel coronavirus, as more than 1,000 new cases and 33 new deaths were announced Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 12,262 and the total number of deaths is 307.

Pritzker said the state government is working to acquire additional personal protective equipment, or PPE, for healthcare workers, competing with other states to do so. Statewide, over a 10-day period, Illinois healthcare workers use 1.5 million N95 masks, 25 million gloves, 4.4 million gowns and 700,000 surgical masks, he said.

Pritzker noted that Illinois has received “a fraction” of the PPE they’ve requested from the federal government.

“We need to outfit our heroic healthcare professionals,” Pritzker said. “Each of those beds, and the patients … require a full team of healthcare professionals fully outfitted in PPE to do their jobs every day, every hour, every minute, saving lives while protecting their own.”

As of Friday, Pritzker said, the state has expanded to about 28,000 hospital beds and 2,680 additional intensive care unit beds.

