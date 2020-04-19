Illinois hits more than 30,000 cases of coronavirus as Missouri crests 5,600 cases

Updated at 4:15 p.m. Sunday with new case numbers in St. Charles and Monroe counties.
Illinois state health officials announced Sunday that the state crested 30,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.
On Sunday there were 1,197 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 30,357 people infected in Illinois. Officials also announced 33 new deaths Sunday for a total of 1,290 deaths in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.
In Missouri, 5,667 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has now reached 156.
St. Louis County has reported 86 new cases within the last 24 hours for a total of 2,235 in the county, officials reported Sunday. Seventy-nine people in the county have died of the virus.
St. Louis County residents who have contracted the virus fall across all age ranges, with people in their 50s and 60s making up the highest proportion of cases. Black residents make up 53.7% of cases and white residents make up 39.1%.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind. But the latest numbers released on the local level in the St. Louis metro area include:
St. Louis: The city had 810 confirmed cases as of Saturday and 30 deaths related to the virus.
St. Charles County: The county had 454 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday and 19 confirmed deaths.
Jefferson County: The county reported 182 cases and three deaths as of Saturday. The county also reports 78 people determined to have recovered from the virus.
Monroe County: Health officials report three new cases for a total of 57, and no new deaths, officials said Sunday. At least three people have died of the virus in Monroe County, including two residents of a long-term care facility in Columbia. Health officials specified Sunday that the three new cases did not occur in Garden Place.
Madison County: The county reported 180 cases on Sunday and eight deaths, three within the past 24 hours. Madison County also reported 67 people recovered and 58 people hospitalized with the virus.
St. Clair County: The county reported 276 cases as of Saturday and 18 deaths.
