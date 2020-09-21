 Skip to main content
Illinois lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines
Illinois lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — An Illinois lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday.

State Rep. Sam Yingling tested positive last week and has been quarantined at his home in Grayslake, his office said a statement.

The 40-year-old Democrat experienced significant sinus congestion and drainage, symptoms he thought at first to be related to his allergies, the statement said. But those symptoms quickly evolved and he experienced a sore throat, cough, chest congestion, headache, fatigue, and body aches, it said.

Yingling said once he learned he’d tested positive, he notified anyone he’d knowingly been in contact with and encouraged them to get tested.

