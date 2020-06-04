You are the owner of this article.
Illinois officials encourage residents in large protest crowds to get tested for COVID-19
Illinois officials encourage residents in large protest crowds to get tested for COVID-19

COVID-19 testing at Canfield Green

"I felt my brain getting tickled." Ferguson Police Officer Jeffrey Clouse has his nostril swabbed on Friday, May 29, 2020, by Iris Moore, a nurse with Affinia Healthcare during COVID-19 testing at Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson. Affinia tested about 26 people free of charge from 9am to noon with no appointment necessary. Affinia will be offering free testing on Monday at the Roberts Building, at 1408 N. Kingshighway in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Illinois health officials on Thursday urged residents who have participated in recent protests to get tested, regardless of symptoms, at nearly a dozen community COVID-19 testing sites across the state.

No appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is needed at the state-operated sites, and testing is available at no cost. The testing is done from your vehicle.

The testing site in the Metro East is the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center on Argonne Drive in East St. Louis. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. This site can also test people with no car.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends people get tested five to seven days after participating in a mass gathering, including rallies and protests, or immediately if symptoms develop.

“As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “If there are known cases, we can make sure those people are quarantined and not exposing other individuals.”

A list of all public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website at dph.illinois.gov/testing.



