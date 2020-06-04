Illinois officials encourage residents in large protest crowds to get tested for COVID-19

Illinois health officials on Thursday urged residents who have participated in recent protests to get tested, regardless of symptoms, at nearly a dozen community COVID-19 testing sites across the state.

No appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is needed at the state-operated sites, and testing is available at no cost. The testing is done from your vehicle.

The testing site in the Metro East is the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center on Argonne Drive in East St. Louis. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. This site can also test people with no car.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends people get tested five to seven days after participating in a mass gathering, including rallies and protests, or immediately if symptoms develop.

“As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “If there are known cases, we can make sure those people are quarantined and not exposing other individuals.”

A list of all public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website at dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member