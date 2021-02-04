Illinois pharmacy locations offering COVID-19 vaccine tops 300, while none yet in Missouri

Illinois health officials on Thursday added 78 Walgreens stores to its list of COVID-19 vaccination locations, bringing the total number of pharmacies offering vaccine across the state to more than 300.

The pharmacies include Walgreens, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger and Mariano’s. Locations can be found at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

“At this time, vaccinations are by appointment only and are extremely limited due to the limited amount of vaccine,” a press release stated.

In order to increase supply, Illinois officials also announced this week that they are working with CVS and Walgreens to temporarily redirect about 97,000 vaccine doses that have not yet been used as part of a federal partnership with the pharmacies to vaccinate the staff and residents in long-term care facilities.

The doses will be redirected to the pharmacies’ retail stores to help more quickly vaccinate eligible Illinois residents.

About 110,000 doses will still remain for the federal effort in Illinois, which is administering about 36,000 doses a week to those in skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities, state officials said.