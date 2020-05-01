Illinois public housing to receive $38.5 million from CARES Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A White House office announced on Friday that Illinois will receive $38.5 million from the federal government for public housing needs as part of the CARES Act.

The funds can be used for a variety of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic, including child care costs for residents who are returning to work, personal protective equipment for housing authority employees, masks and cleaning supplies for residents, travel costs for residents and/or staff in need of medical attention and sick leave payment of housing authority employees.

The list of allocated funds was published Friday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It includes at least $2 million for the St. Louis Metropolitan Area Housing Authority.

Across the nation, public housing authorities will receive approximately $685 million.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.