You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois public housing to receive $38.5 million from CARES Act
0 comments

Illinois public housing to receive $38.5 million from CARES Act

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A White House office announced on Friday that Illinois will receive $38.5 million from the federal government for public housing needs as part of the CARES Act.

The funds can be used for a variety of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic, including child care costs for residents who are returning to work, personal protective equipment for housing authority employees, masks and cleaning supplies for residents, travel costs for residents and/or staff in need of medical attention and sick leave payment of housing authority employees.

The list of allocated funds was published Friday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It includes at least $2 million for the St. Louis Metropolitan Area Housing Authority. 

Across the nation, public housing authorities will receive approximately $685 million.

Illinois public housing authority funds from CARES Act

Field 1 Field 2
The Housing Authority of City of East St. Louis $1,319,656
Granite City Housing Authority Grantie City $121,665
Madison County Housing Authority $82,416
IL St. Clair County Housing Authority $541,851
Housing Authority - City of Alton $145,239
Total
$2,210,827
0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports