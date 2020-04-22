Illinois records another 98 deaths related to the coronavirus

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office on Wednesday reported 2,049 new coronavirus cases, including 98 more deaths in Illinois.
The total number dead from the virus in Illinois is now 1,056 people, among 35,018 confirmed COVID-19 cases, officials said. As of Tuesday, there were 4,665 people hospitalized in Illinois, including 1,220 in intensive care. Of those, 747 people were using ventilators.
The governor in a daily briefing touted two new state drive-thru testing facilities in Aurora and Rockford that will be able to swab nearly 3,000 people per day.
