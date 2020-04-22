You are the owner of this article.
Illinois records another 98 deaths related to the coronavirus
Illinois records another 98 deaths related to the coronavirus

coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

 CDC

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office on Wednesday reported 2,049 new coronavirus cases, including 98 more deaths in Illinois.

The total number dead from the virus in Illinois is now 1,056 people, among 35,018 confirmed COVID-19 cases, officials said. As of Tuesday, there were 4,665 people hospitalized in Illinois, including 1,220 in intensive care. Of those, 747 people were using ventilators.

The governor in a daily briefing touted two new state drive-thru testing facilities in Aurora and Rockford that will be able to swab nearly 3,000 people per day.

