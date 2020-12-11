 Skip to main content
Illinois reports 9,420 new coronavirus cases and 190 deaths
CHICAGO — Illinois officials on Friday reported 9,420 new cases of the coronavirus and 190 deaths related to the disease.

That brings the total to 832,951 cases and 14,050 deaths since the pandemic started. Those deaths include four men in Madison County, ranging in age from the 60s to the 90s and one woman and three men in St. Clair County, ranging in age from the 60s to the 80s.

Officials said 5,141 patients were in the hospital, including 1,081 in the ICU and 635 on ventilators.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the pandemic. 

