Illinois reports 9,420 new coronavirus cases and 190 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois officials on Friday reported 9,420 new cases of the coronavirus and 190 deaths related to the disease.
That brings the total to 832,951 cases and 14,050 deaths since the pandemic started. Those deaths include four men in Madison County, ranging in age from the 60s to the 90s and one woman and three men in St. Clair County, ranging in age from the 60s to the 80s.
Officials said 5,141 patients were in the hospital, including 1,081 in the ICU and 635 on ventilators.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the pandemic.
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28 to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The discrepancy in the number of deaths on July 19, 2020, was due a duplicate record being discovered by the Missouri DHSS.
