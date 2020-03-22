Illinois surpasses 1,000 Coronavirus cases, governor calls on healthy individuals to volunteer, donate blood

ILLINOIS — The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,049 on Sunday, state officials said, up from 753 cases on Saturday. Three more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll in the state to nine.

During his now-daily press briefing on the statewide impact of the coronavirus on Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked healthy residents to consider volunteering, if they are able.

"Please do not use this as a free pass to violate the stay at home order," Pritzker said. "This is an opportunity for healthy college students looking for something to do or individuals who aren't able to work from home. (It's) an opportunity for people who are healthy and looking to help."

He also asked healthy residents to consider donating blood. The Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage as thousands of blood drives were canceled nationwide.

Missouri's Gov. Mike Parson is not holding a press briefing today; they will resume on Monday.

