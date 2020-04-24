You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois tests more than 16,000 people for coronavirus in one day, exceeding testing goal
0 comments

Illinois tests more than 16,000 people for coronavirus in one day, exceeding testing goal

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

 CDC

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that the state completed more than 16,000 tests in one day, exceeding the state's goal of 10,000 tests to detect whether a person is suffering from the coronavirus.

Pritzker said the 17 percent positive test rate is lower than the earlier average positive rate of 21 percent but said it's too early to conclude whether the decrease is the result of expanded testing.

"It's a positive sign nonetheless for everyone when more people are getting tested and there is a lower ratio of positives," Pritzker said.

Illinois now has five drive-thru testing sites. More testing, Pritzker said, is important for the state's ability to understand when Illinoisians can get back to work.

"In the face of this virus, testing is really key to everything else that we need to do to get Illinois moving again," he said.

Officials on Friday announced 108 more deaths in Illinois, bringing the state's total to 1,795.

The state announced 2,724 new cases Friday, topping the previous one-day total of 2,049 earlier this week. The total number of confirmed cases is 39,658. Health officials say the recent increase in cases is likely the result of more available testing.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports