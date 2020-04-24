Illinois tests more than 16,000 people for coronavirus in one day, exceeding testing goal

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that the state completed more than 16,000 tests in one day, exceeding the state's goal of 10,000 tests to detect whether a person is suffering from the coronavirus.

Pritzker said the 17 percent positive test rate is lower than the earlier average positive rate of 21 percent but said it's too early to conclude whether the decrease is the result of expanded testing.

"It's a positive sign nonetheless for everyone when more people are getting tested and there is a lower ratio of positives," Pritzker said.

Illinois now has five drive-thru testing sites. More testing, Pritzker said, is important for the state's ability to understand when Illinoisians can get back to work.

"In the face of this virus, testing is really key to everything else that we need to do to get Illinois moving again," he said.

Officials on Friday announced 108 more deaths in Illinois, bringing the state's total to 1,795.

The state announced 2,724 new cases Friday, topping the previous one-day total of 2,049 earlier this week. The total number of confirmed cases is 39,658. Health officials say the recent increase in cases is likely the result of more available testing.

