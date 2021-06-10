Illinois to fully reopen on Friday, Gov. Pritzker announces

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois will fully reopen on Friday after about 15 months of coronavirus restrictions, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday.

All capacity limits will be lifted for businesses and large-scale events. Fully vaccinated people in the state can resume activities without wearing a mask, except where mandated by federal, state or local regulations, including those set by individual businesses and workplaces.

People working in day cares, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and those traveling on planes and public transportation will still be required to wear masks.

In St. Louis, the Cardinals are set to open Busch Stadium to full capacity on Monday for the first time since the 2019 season.

Illinois this week recorded the lowest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 68% of Illinois adults and 88% of senior citizens have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 51% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.