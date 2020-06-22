Illinois to move to next phase of reopening Friday, allowing indoor dining, gyms, larger gatherings

Illinois will move to the next phase of reopening Friday, allowing indoor dining at restaurants and businesses like gyms, youth camps, movie theaters and museums to resume operations after closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
All areas of the state will enter Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan after meeting targets showing no significant increases in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and the rate of positive coronavirus tests.
Phase 4 will also lift gathering size limits from the current 10 to 50 people, depending on the size of the space, allowing for larger meetings, weddings and funerals.
Masks and social distancing will continue to be required in public throughout the state.
For indoor dining, capacity is limited to 25% and with no more than 10 people in a group and tables spaced at least six feet apart.
Event spaces, gyms and indoor recreation facilities will be allowed to reach 50% of their building capacity, while museums, zoos, movie theaters and outdoor spectator events, including sports, can resume at 20% capacity. Concessions at sporting events will also be allowed to resume with some restrictions.
Day camps will be allowed to have no more than 15 people in a group and can resume water activities, according to the plan.
Pritzker's office estimated that bringing the state into Phase 4 would bring about 400,000 people back into the workplace, accounting for about 7% of the state’s workforce. The governor's office estimated the phase will return about $30 billion in annual gross domestic product to the state.
Illinois had reported 136,762 cases of COVID-19 and 6,647 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic, though indicators including the seven-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests had fallen by Saturday to 2.5%, down from 7% at the end of May.
“Science and data are the overarching guardrails for how Illinois will keep moving forward," Pritzker said in a statement Monday. "By continuing to wear face coverings and following the guidance from health experts we can continue to safely reopen our economy and move forward together."
The next phase of the reopening plan — Phase 5, or "Illinois restored" — will lift most restrictions, allowing for gatherings of any size, including large events and festivals, and all businesses to resume without capacity limits. The state will enter that phase when either a vaccine or treatment options are widely available or there are no new cases for a sustained period and health care capacity is no longer a concern.
Rises in hospitalizations, deaths or the positivity rate in the state could also make areas of Illinois return to earlier phases of the plan with more strict restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.
