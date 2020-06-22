Illinois to move to next phase of reopening Friday, allowing indoor dining, gyms, larger gatherings

Pritzker's office estimated that bringing the state into Phase 4 would bring about 400,000 people back into the workplace, accounting for about 7% of the state’s workforce. The governor's office estimated the phase will return about $30 billion in annual gross domestic product to the state.

Illinois had reported 136,762 cases of COVID-19 and 6,647 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic, though indicators including the seven-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests had fallen by Saturday to 2.5%, down from 7% at the end of May.

“Science and data are the overarching guardrails for how Illinois will keep moving forward," Pritzker said in a statement Monday. "By continuing to wear face coverings and following the guidance from health experts we can continue to safely reopen our economy and move forward together."

The next phase of the reopening plan — Phase 5, or "Illinois restored" — will lift most restrictions, allowing for gatherings of any size, including large events and festivals, and all businesses to resume without capacity limits. The state will enter that phase when either a vaccine or treatment options are widely available or there are no new cases for a sustained period and health care capacity is no longer a concern.

Rises in hospitalizations, deaths or the positivity rate in the state could also make areas of Illinois return to earlier phases of the plan with more strict restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

