In move to reopen, counties in St. Louis area take varying paths

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said the state has embarked on a study of the prevalence of coronavirus infections in certain areas of the state, and there has been discussion in the St. Louis area of doing the same.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday tweeted that she does not believe that relaxing stay-at-home restrictions "ought to be a 'one size fits all' issue." She said officials there were making decisions "based on the best available data & science we have," and that the city needs to wait at least 14 days after the peak of cases.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said the same. He's repeatedly said that the health of state residents is his primary concern, and said models show a second wave of infections and deaths if the economy is opened too quickly. But he's also repeatedly been questioned at his daily news conferences about rural parts of the state that have few or no cases and want to be treated differently. He said that he had made an effort in a revision of rules to allow “certain areas to do more than other areas.”

Parson on Wednesday said he would reevaluate the situation if coronavirus cases spike.