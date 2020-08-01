Increases across the board in St. Louis area coronavirus hospital stats

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force on Saturday reported increases in new hospital admissions due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the number of patients in the hospital, in the ICU and on ventilators.

The task force, which represents the four major health systems in the area, said 56 new patients were admitted to the hospital, up 10 from the prior day. Patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose from 248 to 252, and the number of patients suspected of having the disease rose from 106 to 115. There were roughly 240 patients either known to have COVID-19 or suspected to have it in late June.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions and hospitalizations, considered a better way of tracking trends, both rose. Hospital admissions by two to 41 and hospitalizations by one to 246.

The number of patients in the ICU increased from 63 to 67 and there were three more patients placed on ventilators, for a total of 32.

The task force said that 19 patients were discharged Friday, bringing the total released from hospitals to 3,921.