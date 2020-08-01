Increases across the board in St. Louis area coronavirus hospital stats

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force on Saturday reported increases in new hospital admissions due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the number of patients in the hospital, in the ICU and on ventilators.
The task force, which represents the four major health systems in the area, said 56 new patients were admitted to the hospital, up 10 from the prior day. Patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose from 248 to 252, and the number of patients suspected of having the disease rose from 106 to 115. There were roughly 240 patients either known to have COVID-19 or suspected to have it in late June.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions and hospitalizations, considered a better way of tracking trends, both rose. Hospital admissions by two to 41 and hospitalizations by one to 246.
The number of patients in the ICU increased from 63 to 67 and there were three more patients placed on ventilators, for a total of 32.
The task force said that 19 patients were discharged Friday, bringing the total released from hospitals to 3,921.
There has been an increase in positive cases in recent weeks due to the relaxation of rules intended to minimize the spread of the virus, health officials say. Health rules were reimposed in St. Louis County Friday to try to slow the spread.
Missouri reported 1,489 new cases of coronavirus Friday and 10 deaths, bringing the totals in the state to 50,323 cases and 1,233 deaths.
Illinois officials reported 1,941 new cases for a total of 178,837 and 7,495 deaths.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has repeatedly expressed concern about increases in Metro East communities, citing their proximity to areas in Missouri with less stringent health rules.
Monroe County officials on Saturday reported 270 new cases and 12 deaths.
Health officials say that although the cases are increasing, the disease has not been as serious, because treatments are improving and younger patients, who are not as likely to end up in the hospital, are making up the largest portion of those recently infected.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!