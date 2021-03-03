Inside-the-box thinking fuels cookie career after St. Louis DJ’s gigs dry up

A year of COVID-19

St. Louis County announced Missouri’s first known case of COVID-19 on March 7, 2020 — a college student from Ladue who had studied abroad. Two weeks later, St. Louis and St. Louis County leaders had issued stay-at-home orders. St. Patrick’s Day parades were among the first COVID casualties. Since then, the region has missed a whole cycle of holidays and seasons.

Vaccines and falling case numbers now give hope, in the face of a second round of uncertainties. Will there be proms and graduations, festivals and summer camps, concerts and Cardinals games? One thing is sure, our world won’t be the same when it reopens.

The Post-Dispatch/stltoday.com shares some of life’s highs and lows experienced by area residents during the pandemic.