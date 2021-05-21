Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill

Pfizer’s experience underscores the challenges drugmakers face in developing an oral treatment for the virus. Unlike a vaccine, which needs only to trigger the body's own immune system, an effective antiviral pill must block a virus from spreading throughout the body while also being selective enough to avoid interfering with healthy cells.

Testing antivirals is also difficult, drug company executives say. A drug needs to be given early in the course of an infection, which means finding trial participants who have recently contracted COVID-19. Many people infected with the virus develop only mild symptoms, but studies need to prove that a drug has a meaningful impact on patient health.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla has said the company could seek emergency authorization in the United States for a COVID-19 pill as soon as late this year.

“Right now we have very good reason to believe that we can be successful,” Bourla told an economic forum in Greece via video conference last week.

Pfizer and its rivals say the development process has been much faster than the several years it typically takes to produce a drug that can be taken as a pill.