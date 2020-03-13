‘It was very frustrating’: Attempt to get coronavirus answers in St. Louis goes nowhere fast

ST. LOUIS — Liz Lucas got a call Tuesday afternoon from a friend she’d interacted with closely at a journalism conference in New Orleans days earlier who had tested presumptively positive for coronavirus. She wondered what this meant for her and those around her, so she reached out to local and state health officials in Missouri for guidance.

But like many others across the nation with similar concerns, she didn’t get the answers she sought and had to decide for herself what to do.

“It was very frustrating,” said Lucas, data editor for Kaiser Health News. “I just wanted to make a plan. I just wanted clear guidelines, and I couldn’t get them.”

The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned confusion among health officials, doctors and the public, especially for people who don’t know whether they have the illness but instead fall into the gray area for testing and deciding whether to quarantine themselves.

Testing guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have changed three times since mid-January. States such as Missouri have their own criteria for testing. Where to turn for questions about isolation and quarantine — and who answers the phones on the front lines — varies by state and community. All this means agencies are sometimes delaying needed advice and giving people incorrect information — even in this city known for its aggressive and effective fight against the 1918 influenza epidemic.