Jackson County narrowly votes down new mask mandate, but not because of Missouri attorney general’s threat

“We don’t put politics ahead of science,” he said. “Politics is temporary. Health care is forever.”

Legislators also voted 5-4 to end the previous mask order ahead of schedule on Nov. 12, despite data showing that a mask requirement was advisable under the guidelines set out by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the makeup of the majority and minority factions was slightly different this time.

In both cases, mask opponents included Republicans Jeanie Lauer and Theresa Galvin, as well as Democrats Tony Miller and Dan Tarwater. Those voting in favor of masks both times were Democrats Crystal Williams, Scott Burnett and Jalen Anderson.

The deciding votes were different each time, however. Franklin supported the mask mandate in November, but switched his position on Monday. Ron Finley voted in the majority in November, but voted in favor of masking this time. Both are Democrats, as is White.